Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Children also eligible to receive Taiwan’s latest Moderna COVID vaccine doses

200,400 doses scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Saturday night

  153
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/23 15:33
Moderna vaccine doses arriving in Taiwan Saturday include shots for children. 

Moderna vaccine doses arriving in Taiwan Saturday include shots for children.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are also eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, with Moderna doses arriving in Taiwan on Saturday (April 23) evening, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The 200,400 doses have an expiry date of July 29, and as a special emergency use authorization (EUA) has been approved, children will also benefit from the new delivery, the Liberty Times reported. Saturday’s batch of Moderna shots will be the fourth to reach Taiwan this year, totaling 4.34 million doses out of 20 million ordered this year.

The next delivery of at least 1 million Moderna doses is expected next week, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said. The contract Taiwan signed with Moderna in July 2021 covered the delivery of 35 million COVID vaccine doses over two years.

Talks with Pfizer about the purchase of vaccine doses for children were also close to completion, though Chen mentioned “one or two minor problems” that had emerged Friday (April 22), without going into detail.

Apart from vaccines, Taiwan has also procured oral COVID drugs, with the first 180,000 courses of Paxlovid out of 700,000 ordered from Pfizer having arrived recently.
Moderna
COVID vaccination
vaccines
vaccine shots
vaccinating children
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan imports 180,000 courses of oral COVID drug Paxlovid
Taiwan imports 180,000 courses of oral COVID drug Paxlovid
2022/04/22 19:52
Taiwanese urged not to hoard COVID rapid test kits
Taiwanese urged not to hoard COVID rapid test kits
2022/04/22 14:08
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
2022/04/21 14:18
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
2022/04/20 19:00
CECC issues guidelines for COVID patients under home care needing outside treatment
CECC issues guidelines for COVID patients under home care needing outside treatment
2022/04/20 18:00

Updated : 2022-04-23 16:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US