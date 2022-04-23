U.S. says backs Lithuania in row with China

The United States backs Lithuania in a dispute with China over Taiwan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Lithuania's finance minister on Friday.

China has suspended imports from Lithuania after the EU nation allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, angering Beijing which regards the democratically ruled island as its own territory.

"(Adeyemo) reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Lithuania as it faces economic coercion from the People’s Republic of China," the U.S. treasury said in a readout.