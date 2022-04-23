Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 4,126 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (April 23), as well as 78 imported cases but no new deaths, leaving the total death tally at 856, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day total of local cases until Saturday had been the 3,766 infections reported Friday (April 22), with health experts predicting the figure will gradually rise to about 10,000 cases per day by the end of the month, just a week away. During the morning, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) had a video conference with the mayors and commissioners of the worst affected six cities and counties.

The new local patients were 2,047 men and 2,078 women ranging in age from under 5 to 99 who fell ill between April 7 and April 23. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 1,563, with 945 in Taipei City, 527 in Taoyuan City, 219 in Keelung City and 171 in Taichung City.

The 78 new imported cases included 35 males and 43 females, aged from 10 to 89, who arrived in Taiwan between March 23 and April 22. Most of the countries of origin had not been determined yet, the CECC said.

Taiwan’s latest total number of coronavirus patients since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago crossed the 50,000-mark Saturday to reach 51,298, including 40,977 domestic cases and 10,267 imported ones. The 856 fatalities from the pandemic included 842 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 415 deaths and Taipei City 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 212 earlier patients had been removed from the list of confirmed cases.

