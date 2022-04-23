Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fubon Financial Holding Co. has been involved in football since 2006, according to a report that aims to shed some light on news this week that one of Taiwan’s richest families is thinking of buying Chelsea Football Club in the U.K.

Many of the world’s best read sports papers added the name of the Tsai family, which is behind Fubon, as part of a consortium that aims to buy Chelsea from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. There are three bidders for the football club in play.

The group backed by the Tsai family is led by former British Airways Chairman Sir Martin Broughton. Formula 1 racing star Lewis Hamilton, plus tennis No. 1 Serena Williams, are among the celebrity investors.

Since the Tsai family gave a“no comment” on the news, this prompted local writers to find an angle on the story. A Yahoo report found that even before Fubon got involved in baseball and basketball, it started a football league in Taiwan, in 2006.

The Tsai family own the Taipei Fubon Braves basketball and Fubon Guardians baseball teams. Two years ago, there were rumors that came to naught saying Richard Tsai (蔡明興) would buy the MLB’s New York Mets.