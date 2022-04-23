Alexa
Ohio sets up Taiwan Friendship Caucus

Taiwan’s de-facto ambassador makes appearance at opening press conference

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/23 12:01
Hsiao Bi-khim delivers some remarks at the Ohio State Legislature.

Hsiao Bi-khim delivers some remarks at the Ohio State Legislature. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ohio established a bipartisan Taiwan Friendship Caucus on Wednesday (April 20), becoming the seventh state to do so after Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Indiana.

The caucus was founded by nine senators and representatives and is co-chaired by Tim Ginter, along with Nickie Antonio, George Lang and Michael O'Brien, CNA reported. The Ohio State Senate passed a resolution on the same day recognizing the new caucus.

To mark the occasion, the caucus held a press conference at the Utah State Legislature, where members affirmed the group will assist Taiwan and the U.S. to safeguard democracy, freedom and other shared values ​​and interests.

Taiwan’s de-facto ambassador to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), was also present, and said the caucus demonstrates the link of friendship between Ohio and Taiwan. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has profound implications for Taiwan and the international community, she said.

Countries with similar ideals of freedom and democracy, like Taiwan and the U.S., must unite and collaborate together to curb the threat of authoritarianism to world peace and prosperity, she added.

Steve Chabot, a long time supporter of Taiwan who represents Ohio's 1st Congressional District, was also at the press conference and called on the U.S. and Taiwan to negotiate a free trade agreement (FTA) in the near future. Chabot also expressed his support for Taiwan to be included in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).
