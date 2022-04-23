Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 000 100 000 — 1 9 0 New York 002 110 00x — 4 7 0

Morgan, Allen (4), Tully (5), Pilkington (7) and Lavastida; Taillon, King (6), Chapman (9) and Trevino. W_Taillon 1-1. L_Morgan 1-1. Sv_Chapman (4). HRs_Cleveland, Reyes (2). New York, Judge (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 100 210 000 — 4 10 0 Cincinnati 000 010 001 — 2 9 1

Matz, Wittgren (6), Helsley (7), Cabrera (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Greene, Hoffman (4), Cessa (6), Moreta (7), Diaz (8), B.Farmer (9) and Garcia. W_Matz 2-1. L_Greene 1-2. Sv_Gallegos (4).

___

San Francisco 070 000 000 — 7 12 0 Washington 000 000 010 — 1 6 1

Long, Junis (3), Marte (8), García (9) and Bart; Corbin, E.Ramírez (2), Perez (6), Murphy (7), Espino (8) and Ruiz. W_Junis 1-0. L_Corbin 0-3. HRs_San Francisco, Slater (1). Washington, Franco (2).