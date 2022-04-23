Friday's Major League Linescores

|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
|New York
|002
|110
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Morgan, Allen (4), Tully (5), Pilkington (7) and Lavastida; Taillon, King (6), Chapman (9) and Trevino. W_Taillon 1-1. L_Morgan 1-1. Sv_Chapman (4). HRs_Cleveland, Reyes (2). New York, Judge (3).
|St. Louis
|100
|210
|000
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|9
|1
Matz, Wittgren (6), Helsley (7), Cabrera (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Greene, Hoffman (4), Cessa (6), Moreta (7), Diaz (8), B.Farmer (9) and Garcia. W_Matz 2-1. L_Greene 1-2. Sv_Gallegos (4).
|San Francisco
|070
|000
|000
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|1
Long, Junis (3), Marte (8), García (9) and Bart; Corbin, E.Ramírez (2), Perez (6), Murphy (7), Espino (8) and Ruiz. W_Junis 1-0. L_Corbin 0-3. HRs_San Francisco, Slater (1). Washington, Franco (2).