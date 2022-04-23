Alexa
Dodgers place setup man Treinen on 10-day injured list

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 10:10
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers setup man Blake Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort Friday, more than a week after his last appearance.

The move was retroactive to Tuesday, meaning he'll be eligible to return on April 29. Manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that Treinen's arm was “barking” following the last time he pitched on April 14 against Cincinnati.

Treinen is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three appearances this season, with five strikeouts and no walks.

The Dodgers recalled left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger to take Treinen's roster spot. Cleavinger is in his second stint with the team after being optioned Sunday. He has appeared in one game for the Dodgers this season, allowing one run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

The Dodgers opened a three-game series at San Diego on Friday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-23 11:55 GMT+08:00

