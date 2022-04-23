Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win.

Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win.

Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass from Cole Sillinger from the right circle for his second power-play goal of the year.

Parker Kelly appeared to pull Ottawa even at 10:02 of the second but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Tkachuk finally put the Senators on the board at 7:06 of the third off tic-tac-toe passing from Drake Batherson and Josh Norris that caught Merlikins looking. The goal was Tkachuk’s team-leading 61st point of the season.

NEXT UP

Senators: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Edmonton on Sunday.

