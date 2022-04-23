Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

By NICOLE KRAFT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/23 10:05
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, carries the puck up ice as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an ...
Ottawa Senators' Travis Hamonic, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 20...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom, left, and Connor Brown chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in C...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth, left, looks for an open pass as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an NHL ...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, right, dumps the puck past Ottawa Senators' Nikita Zaitsev during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday...
Ottawa Senators' Mark Kastelic, rear, looks for an open shot as Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson defends during the first period of an NHL hock...
Ottawa Senators' Parker Kelly, left, passes the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Ap...

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, carries the puck up ice as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an ...

Ottawa Senators' Travis Hamonic, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 20...

Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom, left, and Connor Brown chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in C...

Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth, left, looks for an open pass as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an NHL ...

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, right, dumps the puck past Ottawa Senators' Nikita Zaitsev during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday...

Ottawa Senators' Mark Kastelic, rear, looks for an open shot as Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson defends during the first period of an NHL hock...

Ottawa Senators' Parker Kelly, left, passes the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Ap...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win.

Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win.

Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass from Cole Sillinger from the right circle for his second power-play goal of the year.

Parker Kelly appeared to pull Ottawa even at 10:02 of the second but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Tkachuk finally put the Senators on the board at 7:06 of the third off tic-tac-toe passing from Drake Batherson and Josh Norris that caught Merlikins looking. The goal was Tkachuk’s team-leading 61st point of the season.

NEXT UP

Senators: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Edmonton on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-23 11:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much, much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much, much worse
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US