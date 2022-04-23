Taiwan government investigates CTS TV for false reports of Chinese invasion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese authorities have begun investigating Chinese Television System (CTS) news channel after the broadcaster ran false reports about a Chinese invasion of the country on Wednesday morning (April 20).

The National Communications Commission (NCC) said CTS may have broken laws on disturbing public order, per a CNN report. The independent agency announced on Wednesday that it will launch an investigation into the incident.

The NCC revealed at least 10 members of the public had filed complaints against the network. CTS could face fines of up to NT$2 million (US$68,530) for its alleged transgressions, the NCC added.

Unsure of the veracity of the reports, some distressed netizens on Wednesday morning took to online forum PTT to ask whether war with China had really begun, posting screenshots of the CTS ticker tape:

"New Taipei City has been hit by missiles from the communist military; Taipei port has exploded, facilities and ships have been damaged," one of the news tickers read.

"It is suspected that enemy agents have arsonized and planted explosives at Banqiao train station,” read another, and “China makes frequent moves to prepare for war, President issues emergency decree.”

CTS later issued a correction and made a public apology. The broadcaster said the ticker tape content was intended to be used during fire drills and was never intended to be seen by the public.