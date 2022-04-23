Alexa
5.7 magnitude earthquake in Bosnia kills 1

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 08:07
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A strong earthquake struck Bosnia late Friday killing one person, injuring at least two others and sending hundreds of people fleeing from their homes.

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit 42 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Mostar at 11:07 p.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said. The quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), EMSC said.

A 28-year-old woman died from injuries and her parents were injured after a rock dislodged by the earthquake slammed into their family home in the city of Stolac, near Mostar, authorities said.

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro.

Updated : 2022-04-23 09:51 GMT+08:00

