Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 07:30
Xander Schauffele hits off the first tee during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana i...

Xander Schauffele reacts after his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, a...

Patrick Cantlay hits off the second tee during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in...

Patrick Cantlay walks off the 18th green after his putt during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at ...

Brandon Hagy hits out of a water hazard on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at...

Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the eighth fairway during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, ...

David Lipsky reacts after missing his putt on the 17th green during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022...

AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at 17 under.

The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s.

Cameron Tringale-Wyndham Clark and Brandon Grace-Garrick Higgo were 15 under. Higgo and Grace shot 64, and Tringale and Clark had a 67.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer settled for an even-par 72 to make the cut on the number at 8 under.

The father-son team of Jay Haas and Bill Haas also made the cut on the number, following a 65 with a 71. At 68 years, four months, Jay Haas is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Robert Garrigus and Tommy Gainey, each playing on sponsor exemptions, followed a first-round 61 with a 78 to miss the cut. Earlier in the week, Garrigus revealed he is applying for a release with the PGA Tour to play the inaugural LIV Golf competition.

The format shifts back to the best-ball Saturday. The final round will be alternate shot.

