Kraken sign 2nd-round pick Ryker Evans to entry level deal

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 06:47
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Ryker Evans to a three-year entry level contract Friday, locking up the second draft pick in franchise history.

Evans was picked No. 35 overall by the Kraken in last summer’s NHL entry draft. The 20-year-old just completed his fourth season of junior hockey for the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.

“He had a really impressive season with the Regina Pats and we’re looking forward to having him continue his development with our organization,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said.

Evans set career highs in goals, assists, points, penalty minutes and game-winning goals this past season for the Pats. Evans had 14 goals and 47 assists, and he finished seventh among all defensemen in the WHL in scoring.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-23 08:18 GMT+08:00

