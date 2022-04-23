Alexa
Purdue's Edey staying in school rather than entering draft

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 06:00
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Zach Edey won’t enter the NBA draft and plans to return to Purdue for his junior season.

Edey announced his decision Friday on social media.

The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this past season while playing just 19 minutes per game. He was an Associated Press second-team all-Big Ten selection. He received honorable mention on the AP All-America team.

Edey shot 64.8% to rank third among all Division I players in field-goal percentage. He’s the only player in the last 30 years to average at least 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in under 20 minutes per game.

His decision to return to school comes after Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams announced they were entering the draft.

Updated : 2022-04-23 08:17 GMT+08:00

