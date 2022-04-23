Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

HCA Healthcare, Gap fall; SVB Financial, Schlumberger rise

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 04:41
HCA Healthcare, Gap fall; SVB Financial, Schlumberger rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

HCA Healthcare Inc., down $58.80 to $210.64.

The hospital operator reported weaker-than-expected earnings and cut its forecast for revenue and earnings this year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $10.41 to $138.51.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues said it made more profit in the first quarter than Wall Street had expected.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $3.10 to $51.91.

The telecommunications company said it expects earnings for the year to fall at the lower end of the range it previously forecast.

Gap Inc., down $2.57 to $11.72.

The clothing seller cut its sales forecast and said the CEO of its Old Navy business will leave the company.

SVB Financial Group, up $37.91 to $541.04.

The parent of Silicon Valley Bank raised its forecast for revenue this year, partly due to higher interest rates and strong demand for loans from technology and other clients.

Autoliv Inc., down $5.65 to $71.91.

The maker of auto safety systems reported earnings that fell well short of analysts' forecasts.

Globus Medical Inc., down $10.47 to $68.53.

The medical company announced preliminary sales for the first quarter that were lower than analysts were expecting.

Schlumberger NV, up $1 to $41.65.

The energy company reported quarterly results that were better than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Updated : 2022-04-23 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much, much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much, much worse
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20