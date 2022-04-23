Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jamieson leads ISPS Handa Championship in Spain by 2 shots

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 03:47
Jamieson leads ISPS Handa Championship in Spain by 2 shots

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Scott Jamieson took a two-shot lead of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain after the second round on Friday.

Jamieson eagled the 18th hole to finish with a 7-under 63 at the Lakes Course in eastern Spain.

Overnight leader Tapio Pulkkanen is his nearest chaser entering the weekend. The Finn followed up his opening-round 6-under 64 with a 67.

Jamieson is seeking his second career European tour win after his sole title at the Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012. This season he has come close, leading the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for three days in January before a poor final round cost him the title.

“This year I seem to be coming out of the gates very well, I’ve had some good starts so far and I think it’s easier to play the golf course the first two rounds because you’re not necessarily playing other people at that point,” Jamieson said.

“It gets tougher as the tournament goes on so hopefully I can do a good job of continuing to play the golf course.”

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui is three strokes back, followed by five more golfers at four shots off the pace.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-23 05:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much, much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much, much worse
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29