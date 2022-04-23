Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Camp Nou breaks own record for women's game with 91,648 fans

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 02:42
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas pulls on the net after scoring her sides fourth goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match...
Wolfsburg's Lena Lattwein reacts during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou sta...
Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso, right, scores her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelo...
Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match betwe...
Barcelona's Patricia Guijarro, center right, fights for the ball against Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp during the Women's Champions League semifinal, fir...

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas pulls on the net after scoring her sides fourth goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match...

Wolfsburg's Lena Lattwein reacts during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou sta...

Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso, right, scores her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelo...

Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match betwe...

Barcelona's Patricia Guijarro, center right, fights for the ball against Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp during the Women's Champions League semifinal, fir...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s soccer match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semifinal.

The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid in March. Previously, the record for a women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 Women's World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Alexia Putellas led Barcelona with a brace. The Ballon d’Or winner was one of four goal-scorers for Barcelona in the first half before she earned and converted a late penalty to give her a competition-leading 10 goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-23 04:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much, much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much, much worse
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29