AP PHOTOS: Loss and horror during week of burials and tears

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 23:57
Ukrainian men queue inside a church to receive humanitarian aid donated by European Union in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Tuesday, April 19, 20...
Vadim Krikun is treated in the hallway of his apartment building after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe ...
Valentyna Volynets, 59, drinks tea made by her neighbor on a makeshift fire in a public garden near their building in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv,...
A portrait of Vladimir Lenin is used as a shooting target in a frontline village near Chuhuiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Emergency workers help injured civilians during a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Vova, 10, looks at the body of his mother, Maryna, lying in a coffin as his father, Ivan Drahun, prays during her funeral in Bucha, on the outskirts o...
Servicemen of the Donetsk People's Republic militia look at bodies of Ukrainian soldiers placed in plastic bags in a tunnel, part of the Illich Iron &...
Ukrainian women show their ID inside a church to receive humanitarian aid donated by European Union in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Tuesday, Ap...
The bodies of four people who died during the Russian occupation await burial during funerals in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Wednesday, April 20,...
A civil defense volunteer stands guard at a checkpoint controlling the traffic near Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morena...
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Nina Shevchenko, left, mourns next to the body of her 15-year-old son Artem Shevchenko, who was killed in a Russian attack...
Internally displaced people from Mariupol and nearby towns arrive at a refugee center fleeing from the Russian attacks, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thur...
A cat rests inside the grave of Lyudmyla Kononuchenko, 51, who was buried by family and friends after being hit by a rocket on March 23 during the war...
A car burns with two people inside, after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
An internally displaced elderly woman from Mariupol looks out of a bus after window arriving at a refugee center fleeing from the Russian attacks, in ...

A woman screams in horror next to the body of a 15-year-old boy killed during a Russian attack in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Another woman is held by a friend as she collapses in grief next to the body of her father, lying on the ground after being killed in an assault on the city.

Across Ukraine loss was palpable all week, as strangers helped recover bodies of civilians from mass graves and relatives grieved over their beloved dead.

On Saturday, 70-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova, wept as she clung to the coffin of her son, Vadym, as she was finally able to give him a proper burial i n their home village of Mykulychi, on the outskirts of Kyiv. The 48-year-old had been killed by Russian troops nearly three weeks earlier in Bucha, where hundreds of civilians have been killed, prompting calls for a war crimes investigation.

And in the town of Mykulychi, volunteers placed the corpse of a civilian into a body bag after it and others were dug up from a mass grave, during an exhumation on Sunday. They were to be taken to a morgue for investigation.

In testimony to the impact such horrors have on the Ukrainian children who witness them, 7-year-old Yehor, his face etched with the pain, clutched a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv.

More than 5 million refugees had fled Ukraine by the end of the week, Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II. Among them were Lolita and her 4-year-old daughter Elina, who held their hands in the shape of a heart as they bid farewell to husband and father, Nicolai, through the window of a train bound for Poland from the western city of Lviv.

This gallery contains graphic content.