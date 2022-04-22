Wi-Fi As A Service Market -depth Analysis by Risk Factors, Economic Fluctuations and Industry Dynamics by 2027

Astute Analytica releases a new report on the global Wi-Fi As A Service Market. In order to understand a market holistically, a variety of factors are considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic conditions that pertain specifically to the market study. In addition, the global Wi-Fi As A Service Market study illustrates a thorough analysis of the state of the business, which defines innovative ways for company growth, monetary factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global Wi-Fi As A Service growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The digital economy is influential on the revolution of the world and the societal well-being of ordinary citizens. It impacts everything from resource allocation to income distribution and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is driving the significant market growth. In addition, it estimates that in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality is forecast to represent around 27% of IT spending in the Wi-Fi As A Service Market. The consumer need for anytime and anywhere access to content and products is fueling the market growth. Almost 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet users make the Wi-Fi As A Service Market lucrative for the vendors.

Despite only incremental increases in wages from ~US$ 66 per hour in 2005 to ~US$ 71.8 per hour in 2015, the U.S. economy has continued to lead the world economy. Prior investments in mobile operating systems and internet infrastructure have also helped China and India benefit from prior structural investments in IT sectors.

Regional Analysis

After emerging from the monetary crisis, the U.S. has produced slow and steady economic growth within and beyond information technology (IT). Bureau of Economic Analysis data shows that the United States GDP grew by 2.5 percent between 2010 and 2018.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had weakened IT spending in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the traditional hardware market was a major hit. However, traditional software contributes immensely to productivity and is the beneficiary of IT expenditures. Cloud computing and mobile hardware are rising new media for the deployment of the latest software tools and applications.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Wi-Fi As A Service Market are:

Adtran Inc., Aerohive Networks, Inc., BigAir Group Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, iPass Inc., Mojo Networks, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Telstra Corporation Limited, ViaSat Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation among others

Scope of the Report

The global Wi-Fi As A Service Market segmentation focuses on Component, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Solution:

Access Points

WLAN Controllers

By Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Location:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

