Cloud Storage Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Company Overview, Segmentation, Regional Demand and Global Dimensional Analysis Based on Forecast Till 2027

Astute Analytica published a new industry report on the global Cloud Storage market recently. In addition to primary and secondary research, the report offers an in-depth understanding of the global Cloud Storage market. Additionally, the report provides an in-depth look at the parent industry and its strategic implications.

The global Cloud Storage marketgrowing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during the forecast period from 2021-2027..

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In this report, market players in this field will receive insights regarding COVID-19’s impact post-COVID-19, which will provide a useful framework for evaluating strategies. The COVID-19 has affected a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains worldwide. As a result, the economy has been experiencing a recession and high inflation rates. Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted a number of industries’ international movements. Due to the labor shortage and the lack of logistics movement, the whole sector faced sustained challenges. Lockdowns have caused severe financial losses to end-user industries.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Cloud Storage market report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Google, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Alibaba Cloud, and VMware, Inc. among others

Segment Analysis

The global Cloud Storage market segmentation focuses on :

By Component:

Services

Migration and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Managed Services

Solution Block Storage File Storage Object Storage



By Application:

Primary Storage

Disaster Recovery and Backup

Cloud Storage Gateway

Data Archiving

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

