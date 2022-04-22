Robotic Artificial Muscles Market Size, Upcoming Trends 2022, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

Astute Analytica releases a new report on the global Robotic Artificial Muscles Market. In order to understand a market holistically, a variety of factors are considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic conditions that pertain specifically to the market study. In addition, the global Robotic Artificial Muscles Market study illustrates a thorough analysis of the state of the business, which defines innovative ways for company growth, monetary factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global Robotic Artificial Muscles growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The digital economy is influential on the revolution of the world and the societal well-being of ordinary citizens. It impacts everything from resource allocation to income distribution and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is driving the significant market growth. In addition, it estimates that in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality is forecast to represent around 27% of IT spending in the Robotic Artificial Muscles Market. The consumer need for anytime and anywhere access to content and products is fueling the market growth. Almost 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet users make the Robotic Artificial Muscles Market lucrative for the vendors.

Despite only incremental increases in wages from ~US$ 66 per hour in 2005 to ~US$ 71.8 per hour in 2015, the U.S. economy has continued to lead the world economy. Prior investments in mobile operating systems and internet infrastructure have also helped China and India benefit from prior structural investments in IT sectors.

Regional Analysis

After emerging from the monetary crisis, the U.S. has produced slow and steady economic growth within and beyond information technology (IT). Bureau of Economic Analysis data shows that the United States GDP grew by 2.5 percent between 2010 and 2018.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had weakened IT spending in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the traditional hardware market was a major hit. However, traditional software contributes immensely to productivity and is the beneficiary of IT expenditures. Cloud computing and mobile hardware are rising new media for the deployment of the latest software tools and applications.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Robotic Artificial Muscles Market are:

Össur, KAIST’s Creative Research Initiative Center for Functionally Antagonistic Nano-Engineering, Ottobock, Ohio Willow Wood Company, Liberating Technologies, Inc., Proteor, Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd., Environmental Robots Incorporated (ERI) and RSL Steeper Group Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The global Robotic Artificial Muscles Market segmentation focuses on Component, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Type

Piezoelectric actuators

Electroactive polymer (EAP) actuators

Shape memory polymers (SMP) actuators

Soft-fluidic actuators

Others

By Material

Ionic EAPs

Conducting polymers (CPs)

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs)

Electroactive gels

Others

By Actuation Mechanism

Electric Field Actuation

Thermal Actuation

Pneumatic Actuation

Others

By Applications

Grippers and manipulators

Walking robots

Biomimetic robots

Humanoid robots

Medical robots

Self-reconfigurable robots

Wearable and assistive robots

Others

