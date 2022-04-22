American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Boston
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Baltimore
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Kansas City
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Detroit
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Minnesota
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Seattle
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
___
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0
Oakland 6, Baltimore 4
Texas 8, Seattle 6
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at Seattle (Brash 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.