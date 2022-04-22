Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 8 5 .615 _
New York 7 6 .538 1
Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 1
Boston 6 7 .462 2
Baltimore 4 9 .308 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 5 .583 _
Chicago 6 6 .500 1
Kansas City 5 6 .455
Detroit 5 7 .417 2
Minnesota 5 8 .385
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _
Oakland 8 6 .571 ½
Seattle 7 6 .538 1
Houston 6 6 .500
Texas 3 9 .250

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0

Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

Texas 8, Seattle 6

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at Seattle (Brash 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-22 23:46 GMT+08:00

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
