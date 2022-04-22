Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 1 16 11 4
Orlando City 4 2 2 14 10 7
New York 3 2 2 11 10 6
Atlanta 3 2 2 11 9 9
Toronto FC 3 2 2 11 11 12
CF Montréal 3 3 1 10 13 16
Chicago 2 1 4 10 5 2
Charlotte FC 3 5 0 9 8 11
Columbus 2 3 2 8 10 9
New York City FC 2 3 1 7 11 6
New England 2 4 1 7 10 13
Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 8 14
Inter Miami CF 2 4 1 7 7 15
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 7 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 5 1 1 16 17 7
Austin FC 4 1 2 14 17 7
LA Galaxy 4 2 1 13 9 6
FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 4
Houston 3 1 3 12 10 7
Real Salt Lake 3 2 3 12 9 13
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 8 6
Nashville 3 2 2 11 8 8
Portland 2 2 4 10 10 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 9 11
Seattle 2 3 1 7 6 7
Sporting Kansas City 2 6 0 6 6 14
Vancouver 1 5 1 4 6 14
San Jose 0 4 3 3 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 16

CF Montréal 2, Vancouver 1

Nashville 2, San Jose 2, tie

Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Portland 0, Houston 0, tie

FC Dallas 0, New York 0, tie

Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

Austin FC 3, D.C. United 2

New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

LA Galaxy 0, Chicago 0, tie

Minnesota 3, Colorado 1

Miami 1, Seattle 0

Sunday, April 17

New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 23

Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-22 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster