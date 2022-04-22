All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Florida 77 56 15 6 118 325 222 33-6-0 23-9-6 17-2-2 x-Toronto 78 51 21 6 108 301 245 29-8-2 22-13-4 14-8-1 x-Tampa Bay 77 47 22 8 102 261 217 25-8-6 22-14-2 14-8-3 x-Boston 77 47 25 5 99 236 209 23-13-2 24-12-3 15-6-1 Buffalo 79 30 38 11 71 224 280 15-18-6 15-20-5 8-13-4 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 220 299 18-15-7 12-23-3 8-14-3 Ottawa 77 29 41 7 65 210 251 13-21-4 16-20-3 10-11-3 Montreal 78 20 47 11 51 200 303 10-25-4 10-22-7 8-12-3

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Carolina 78 50 20 8 108 260 192 28-8-4 22-12-4 13-8-1 x-N.Y. Rangers 78 51 21 6 108 244 194 26-8-4 25-13-2 15-8-1 x-Pittsburgh 78 44 23 11 99 258 215 22-12-5 22-11-6 13-8-3 x-Washington 77 43 23 11 97 266 229 19-15-5 24-8-6 16-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 77 35 32 10 80 213 219 19-14-5 16-18-5 13-8-2 Columbus 77 35 36 6 76 247 285 19-15-4 16-21-2 9-16-0 New Jersey 77 27 43 7 61 236 285 16-18-4 11-25-3 9-13-2 Philadelphia 78 24 43 11 59 204 286 13-20-6 11-23-5 7-14-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Colorado 77 55 16 6 116 298 212 31-5-3 24-11-3 14-5-3 x-Minnesota 77 49 21 7 105 289 238 28-7-2 21-14-5 11-9-3 x-St. Louis 78 47 20 11 105 293 223 26-9-5 21-11-6 16-5-3 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 25-14-0 19-14-5 15-7-1 Dallas 78 43 30 5 91 225 236 24-10-3 19-20-2 14-8-3 Winnipeg 78 35 32 11 81 237 252 19-15-3 16-17-8 13-6-6 Chicago 78 26 41 11 63 209 280 12-21-6 14-20-5 5-15-6 Arizona 77 22 49 6 50 189 296 10-26-2 12-23-4 7-12-3

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div y-Calgary 78 48 20 10 106 279 195 24-9-7 24-11-3 15-8-2 Edmonton 77 45 26 6 96 269 237 25-12-1 20-14-5 19-5-0 Los Angeles 79 42 27 10 94 228 228 20-16-4 22-11-6 10-10-3 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 22-15-3 20-16-2 16-7-2 Vancouver 78 38 29 11 87 236 223 18-14-7 20-15-4 11-5-6 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 17-18-5 13-16-9 10-11-3 San Jose 77 30 35 12 72 199 246 17-17-5 13-18-7 8-10-4 Seattle 76 26 44 6 58 200 262 15-21-3 11-23-3 5-18-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0

Philadelphia 6, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 3

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Calgary 4, Dallas 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.