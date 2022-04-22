BingX Opens its Doors in Lithuania, Expanding its Global Footprint

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 April 2022 - Leading Crypto Social trading exchange, BingX is extremely delighted to officially open its new office and establish a licensed cryptocurrency business in Lithuania.







BingX is a global digital asset, spot and derivatives trading platform with branches in the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



As a technology and security-driven company, BingX is based on a broader global market and is trusted by investors from all over the world. With its latest office in Europe, BingX is committed to develop and build an open, inclusive, high net worth cryptocurrency investment market to serve investors around the world. Having already attained a series of regulatory approvals, namely in the United States and Canada, BingX continues to expand strategically.



Moreover, gaining recognition of multiple countries not only ensures BingX's sustainable development, but also a high level of security for all BingX users' assets through strict global regulatory standards being adhered to. With its diverse markets and a global community of users, there is a high demand for a secure and compliant crypto asset system.



"It is not always easy to obtain a license so we are definitely happy about this initiative. We also want to attract more users from the Lithuanian market and now we are able to do so smoothly. In general, the European market is a lucrative one and we will continue to extend our reach in this geographical location." - Public Relations and Communications Director at BingX



About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX has grown to become the world's leading social and copy trading platform. It is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry. BingX also constantly lists new spot trading pairs for traders to explore new opportunities, such as : CAW, NYM, STG , WOO. In the countries and regions where BingX operates, it has registered or obtained financial services licenses recognised and regulated by local governments. BingX is a safe, reliable, and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favourite assets.



#BingX