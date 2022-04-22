Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/25/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY, April 25

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

TUESDAY, April 26

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, April 27

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, April 28

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, April 29

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

SATURDAY, April 30

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

