Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/25/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:
MONDAY, April 25
Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
TUESDAY, April 26
Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
WEDNESDAY, April 27
Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
THURSDAY, April 28
Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
FRIDAY, April 29
Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
SATURDAY, April 30
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
