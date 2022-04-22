Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ

Electronic warfare plane appeared close to South China Sea island of Dongsha

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/22 20:36
A Y-8 EW aircraft. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

A Y-8 EW aircraft. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six fighter jets and one electronic warfare plane from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Friday (April 22), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The Y-8 EW electronic warfare aircraft appeared in the southwestern sector of the ADIZ not so far from the Taiwanese-held island of Dongsha, one of many disputed islands in the South China Sea.

In contrast, the six Shenyang J-16 jets followed a more conventional route from the Taiwan Strait into the southwestern ADIZ before retreating on their way back to inner China, the Liberty Times reported.

As has been common practice, Taiwan’s military sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the seven Chinese planes. Wednesday (April 20) saw the highest number of intrusions by Chinese military aircraft for the month amid tension over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
ADIZ
Chinese jet fighters
J-16 fighter jets
Y-8 EW
Ministry of National Defense
Dongsha Island

RELATED ARTICLES

2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/22 12:28
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
2022/04/21 18:57
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 11 military aircraft from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 11 military aircraft from China
2022/04/20 20:40
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/15 10:34
Chinese fighter jet flies into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet flies into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/14 10:43

Updated : 2022-04-22 20:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases