Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six fighter jets and one electronic warfare plane from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Friday (April 22), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The Y-8 EW electronic warfare aircraft appeared in the southwestern sector of the ADIZ not so far from the Taiwanese-held island of Dongsha, one of many disputed islands in the South China Sea.

In contrast, the six Shenyang J-16 jets followed a more conventional route from the Taiwan Strait into the southwestern ADIZ before retreating on their way back to inner China, the Liberty Times reported.

As has been common practice, Taiwan’s military sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the seven Chinese planes. Wednesday (April 20) saw the highest number of intrusions by Chinese military aircraft for the month amid tension over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

