Industrial Gases in Metals and Metal Fabrication Market Size, Share and Forecast Assumptions 2021-2030 | Praxair, Airgas, Air Liquide S.A.

Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Size study, By Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon dioxide, Acetylene, Others), By Function (Primary metal production {Iron/steel production, Non-ferrous production}, Metal fabrication {Welding, Cutting, Coating, Heat treating, Others}), By Transportation Mode (Cylinder & packaged gas distribution, Merchant liquid distribution, Tonnage distribution), By End Use Industry (Metal industry, Automotive, Rail & shipping, Aerospace & defence, Heavy machinery, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market is valued approximately USD 49.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.07% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Industrial gases are the gaseous materials that are available in both liquid and gaseous phases, in which the gaseous phase is the most common highly demanded across various industries. These gases are supplied in a variety of different cylinders according to the properties of the gas such as some gases are delivered at low pressures while others are at high pressures. Additionally, metal fabrication involves a variety of activities from general welding to highly specialized laser welding processes. Accordingly, industrial gases for metals & metal fabrication play a significant role in numerous industrial owing to they are environment friendly and cost-effective. The prominent factors such as the growth of the metal and manufacturing industry, increasing demand for automotive and heavy machinery, and rapid industrialization are accelerating the market growth across the globe. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBFE), In 2018, the manufacturing sector was accounted for USD 390.84 billion in India and it is projected to reach USD 395.89 by 2019. However, stringent rules and regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising application in various end-use industries is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid industrialization, and the development of emerging economies such as South Korea, India and, China. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growth of the manufacturing sector, as well as increasing production of the automotive and heavy machinery, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Praxair, Inc.

Airgas, Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

Messer Group

The Linde Group

Southern Industrial Gas SDN. BHD.

nexAir LLC.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Carbon dioxide

Acetylene

Others

By Function

Primary metal production

Iron/steel production

Non-ferrous production

Metal fabrication

Welding

Cutting

Coating

Heat treating

Others

By Transportation Mode

Cylinder & packaged gas distribution

Merchant liquid distribution

Tonnage distribution

By End Use

Metal industry

Automotive

Rail & shipping

Aerospace & defense

Heavy machinery

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

