Industrial Gases in Metals and Metal Fabrication Market Size, Share and Forecast Assumptions 2021-2030 | Praxair, Airgas, Air Liquide S.A.

Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Size study, By Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon dioxide, Acetylene, Others), By Function (Primary metal production {Iron/steel production, Non-ferrous production}, Metal fabrication {Welding, Cutting, Coating, Heat treating, Others}), By Transportation Mode (Cylinder & packaged gas distribution, Merchant liquid distribution, Tonnage distribution), By End Use Industry (Metal industry, Automotive, Rail & shipping, Aerospace & defence, Heavy machinery, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market is valued approximately USD 49.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.07% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Industrial gases are the gaseous materials that are available in both liquid and gaseous phases, in which the gaseous phase is the most common highly demanded across various industries. These gases are supplied in a variety of different cylinders according to the properties of the gas such as some gases are delivered at low pressures while others are at high pressures. Additionally, metal fabrication involves a variety of activities from general welding to highly specialized laser welding processes. Accordingly, industrial gases for metals & metal fabrication play a significant role in numerous industrial owing to they are environment friendly and cost-effective. The prominent factors such as the growth of the metal and manufacturing industry, increasing demand for automotive and heavy machinery, and rapid industrialization are accelerating the market growth across the globe. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBFE), In 2018, the manufacturing sector was accounted for USD 390.84 billion in India and it is projected to reach USD 395.89 by 2019. However, stringent rules and regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising application in various end-use industries is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid industrialization, and the development of emerging economies such as South Korea, India and, China. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growth of the manufacturing sector, as well as increasing production of the automotive and heavy machinery, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Praxair, Inc.
Airgas, Inc.
Air Liquide S.A.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Iwatani Corporation
Messer Group
The Linde Group
Southern Industrial Gas SDN. BHD.
nexAir LLC.
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Oxygen
Nitrogen
Hydrogen
Carbon dioxide
Acetylene
Others
By Function
Primary metal production
Iron/steel production
Non-ferrous production
Metal fabrication
Welding
Cutting
Coating
Heat treating
Others
By Transportation Mode
Cylinder & packaged gas distribution
Merchant liquid distribution
Tonnage distribution
By End Use
Metal industry
Automotive
Rail & shipping
Aerospace & defense
Heavy machinery
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
