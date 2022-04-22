Adsorbents Market Projections for the Period 2021-2030 | BASF SE, Arkema SA, Honeywell International Inc.

Global Adsorbents Market Size study, By Type (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina, Others), By Application (Petroleum refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas refining, Water treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Adsorbents Market is valued approximately USD 4.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The adsorbent is a chemical that is majorly utilized in the purification process. These are primarily used for control and removing trace contaminants from many industrial processes like generating low sulfur fuels. Activated alumina, clay, silica gel, and, molecular sieve are several common products types that are increasingly adopted in a wide range of applications. The growth of industries such as oil & gas, refineries, packaging, rapid industrialization, as well as the stringent regulations for governing pharmaceutical product manufacture, quality, and hygiene control are the primary factors that may augment the market demand across the globe.

For instance, as per the Indian Economic Survey 2021, in India domestic pharmaceutical market is projected to be around USD 65 billion in 2024 and likely to reach 120-130 by 2030 with a 3x growth rate. However, the lack of availability of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the emergence of denitrogenating/desulfurization technology is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Adsorbents market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing needs for the adsorbents, coupled with the development of emerging economies such as India, China, and Australia. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising application of the absorbents across petrochemical, oil, and gas industries, and rising initiatives by the leading companies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Adsorbents market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Cabot Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Clariant AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation (Kuraray)

Graver Technologies

Axens Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Molecular Sieves

Activated Carbon

Silica Gel

Activated Alumina

Others

By Application

Petroleum refining

Chemicals/Petrochemicals

Gas refining

Water treatment

Air Separation & Drying

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Adsorbents Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

