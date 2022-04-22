Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Outlook, Size, Share and Forecasted 2021-2030 | Huhtamaki Oyj, WestRock Company, Stora Enso

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Size study, by Packaging Type (Plates Trays, Bowls, Cups, Clamshell, Cutlery, Pouches & Sachets, Others) by Material Type (Plastic, Paper & paperboard, others) by end use industries (Chain Restaurants, Non-Chain Restaurants, Chain Cafe, Non-Chain Cafe, Delivery Catering, Independent Sellers/ Kiosks) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Compostable food packaging is made, of environment friendly products which can be easily disposable. Compostable food packaging is made from plant-based and recycled materials. Growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and rising R&D activities and new product launches are key drivers for the growth of Compostable Foodservice Packaging market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- In 2019, the global market value of green packaging estimated at USD 178.6 billion and is estimated to reach USD 246.3 billion by the year 2025. Also, in august 2021 Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. a leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities launched industry-leading sustainable packaging solutions for the Company’s e-commerce and direct-to-consumer offerings. Innovative Food Holdings has upgraded its direct-to-consumer packaging to 100% sustainable and recyclable solutions. Also, with growing Food & beverages industry in emerging economies and rapid urbanization, the adoption & demand for Compostable Foodservice Packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of covid 19 pandemic on food & beverages industry impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Compostable Foodservice Packaging market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing packaged food industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Compostable Foodservice Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huhtamaki Oyj

WestRock Company

Stora Enso

Georgia Pacific LLC

Be Green Packaging

Berry Global, Inc.

Pactiv LLC

TIPA Compostable Packaging

Genpak, LLC.

Virosac S.r.l.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type:

Plates

Trays

Bowls

Cups

Clamshell

Cutlery

Pouches & Sachets

Others

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper & paperboard

others

By End Use Industries:

Chain Restaurants

Non-Chain Restaurants

Chain Cafe

Non-Chain Cafe

Delivery Catering

Independent Sellers/ Kiosks

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

