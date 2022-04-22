Antimicrobial Packaging Market Report Examines Latest Trends Size, Share and Key Drivers 2021-2030 | Dunmore, The Dow Chemical, Microban International

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size Study, By Base Material (Plastics, Biopolymer, Paper & Paperboardothers {Aluminum Foil, Non-Woven Fabrics, And Glass}), By Pack Type (Bags, Pouches, Trays, Carton Packages, Cups & Lids, Others (Cans & Blister Packs}), By Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acid, Bacteriocins, Enzymes, Essential Oil, Metal Ions & Oxidizers, Others {Gas, Fungicides, Natural Extract, And Antibiotics}), By Technology (Controlled Release Packaging, Active Packaging), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Others {Consumer Goods And Agricultural Products}), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 10.06 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.54% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Antimicrobial packaging is a system that slays or hinders the growth of microorganisms and thus increases the shelf life of perishable goods. In antimicrobial packaging, active constituents are added that use actively functional polymers for constraining the spoilage and pathogenic microorganisms present for contaminating the food products. The growing concern for food wastage, increasing adoption of food with shorter shelf life, raising awareness for the health problems are the factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. Additionally, escalating demand by several end-user industries such as food & beverage, personal care, healthcare, agricultural products, and consumer goods are further augmenting the market growth in the near future. For instance, as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, in 2016 the Indian processed food sector was accounted for USD 322 billion, which is likely to rise by 14.6% and reached to USD 543 billion in 2020. However, compliance with stringent regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing consumption of products with a shorter shelf life is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for food & beverages, the presence of the huge consumer base, and growing investments for the R&D activities by the market vendors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising demands for the emerging economies such as India and China, as well as the development of the healthcare sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Antimicrobial Packaging market across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dunmore Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Microban International

Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd.

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Biocote Limited

Mondi Plc

PolyOne Corporation

Linpac Senior Holdings

BASF SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Base Material

Plastics

Biopolymer

Paper & paperboard

Others (aluminum foil, non-woven fabrics, and glass)

By Pack Type

Bags

Pouches

Trays

Carton packages

Cups & lids

Others (cans & blister packs)

By Antimicrobial Agents

Organic acid

Bacteriocins

Enzymes

Essential oil

Metal ions & oxidizers

Others (gas, fungicides, natural extract, and antibiotics)

By Technology

Controlled release packaging

Active packaging

By End-user

Food & beverages

Healthcare

Personal care

Others (consumer goods and agricultural products)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

