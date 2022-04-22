Rare Gases Market Size, Share, Overall Study Report with Top Key Players and Application 2021-2030 | Airgas, Praxair, Air Liquide S.A., Iwatani

Global Rare Gases Market Size study, By Type (Neon, Krypton, Xenon), By Functions (Illumination, Insulation, Others {Scanning, Anesthesia, Semiconductors, and Satellites}), By Transportation Mode (Cylinders & Liquid Containers, Tonnage distribution, Bulk and Micro Bulk Delivery), By End-Use Industry (Manufacturing & Construction, Electronics, Automotive and Transportation Equipment, Health Care), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Rare Gases Market is valued approximately USD 409.93 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Rare gas is also commonly known as noble gas that creates the class of chemical elements with analogous properties. These gases possess several properties such as they are odorless, colorless, and monoatomic gases with very less or negligible chemical reactivity. There are six noble gases that occur naturally are neon, xenon, helium, argon, krypton, and radioactive radon. Noble gases are widely used in numerous applications such as window-insulation, energy-efficient lighting systems, in bulbs and tubes, along with in medical applications like a noble laser in cosmetic and ophthalmic surgeries, and for dermatological treatments. These gases are getting from the air by the usage of purification and cryogenic separation.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting and laser solutions, growing awareness regarding health, coupled with rising spending capacity are the primary driving factor for the market growth. Additionally, imposition of the strict government rules and regulations, and companies’ strategic initiatives may also accelerate the market demand across the globe. For instance, in May 2021, Noble Gas Solutions set up its third shopfront at South Glens Falls. The aim of this movement is to expand the company’s presence across the northern region of New York state. However, the introduction of alternative technologies across several industries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the proliferation of new technologies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Rare Gases Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising application of the rare gases in the healthcare and construction industry, and rapid industrialization fuels the growth of the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and many end-use industries, which, in turn, stimulate the demand of the rare gases. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the escalating prices of the fuels, and growing consumption of the rare gas majorly across technologies like aerospace and laser would create lucrative growth prospects for the Rare Gases Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Airgas Inc.

Praxair Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Iwatani Corporation

The Linde Group

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Iceblick Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Neon

Krypton

Xenon

By Functions:

Illumination

Insulation

Others (Scanning, Anesthesia, Semiconductors, and Satellites)

By Transportation Mode:

Cylinders & Liquid Containers

Tonnage Distribution

Bulk and Micro Bulk Delivery

By End-Use Industry:

Manufacturing & Construction

Electronics

Automotive and Transportation Equipment

Health Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Rare Gases Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

