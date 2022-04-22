Waste Paper Management Market 2021 Size, Share, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030 | Veolia Environment S.A., International Paper, Waste Management

Global Waste Paper Management Market Size study, By Service (Collection & transportation, Collection & transportation equipment, Storage, Storage equipment, Sorting, Sorting equipment, Processing, Processing equipment, Disposal & landfill), By Source (Commercial & institutional, Industrial, Residential, Others), By Waste Type (Old corrugated containers, Mixed paper, Newsprint, High-grade de-inked paper, Pulp substitutes), By Recovery Potential (Container board, Other paper & paperboard, Newsprint, Tissue, Pulp substitutes), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Waste Paper Management Market is valued at approximately USD 28.83 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.09% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/waste-paper-management-market/QI037

Wate Paper can be defined as a paper discarded as superfluous, used, or not fit for use. The primary raw material used in the production of paper is bamboo and wood. The increasing number of industries and educational institutions is majorly impelling the demand for paper and its products. Thereby, the growing demand for paper causes several environmental threats and rising deforestation. Accordingly, there are various initiatives introduced for employing sustainable waste management practices, which, in turn, lead the market growth. the waste paper management process leads the waste paper recycling that majorly includes mixing used/old paper with water and chemicals to break it down. The imposition of several laws and regulations by the governments, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and increasing number of awareness programs for waste management is the prime driving factors for the market growth across the globe.

For instance, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, in 2017 approximately 44.1 million tons of paperboard and paper were recycled, which reached to 46 million tons in 2018 along with the recycling rate of 68.2 percent. Thereby, increasing the recycling of paper is propelling the market demand in the near future. However, a smaller number of treatment plants and lack of expertise restrict the amount of recycled waste paper impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, economic benefits attract paper manufacturers to recycle paper is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Waste Paper Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of the leading manufacturers, and adequate availability of the fiber resources that facilitate the higher production of the papers, which is directly associated with the market demand. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing population, development of the emerging economies, as well as increasing disposable income among the population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Waste Paper Management Market across the region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/waste-paper-management-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Veolia Environment S.A.

International Paper Company

Waste Management, Inc

UPM-Kymmene OYJ

WestRock Company

Republic Services Inc.

Mondi Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Sappi Ltd.

DS Smith Plc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service

Collection & Transportation

Collection & Transportation equipment

Storage

Storage Equipment

Sorting

Sorting Equipment

Processing

Processing Equipment

Disposal & Landfill

By Source

Commercial & Institutional

Industrial

Residential

Others

By Waste Type

Old Corrugated Containers

Mixed Paper

Newsprint

High-grade De-inked Paper

Pulp Substitutes

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Waste Paper Management Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/waste-paper-management-market/QI037

By Recovery Potential

Container Board

Other Paper & Paperboard

Newsprint

Tissue

Pulp Substitutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Waste Paper Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Veolia Environment S.A.

International Paper Company

Waste Management, Inc

UPM-Kymmene OYJ

WestRock Company

Republic Services Inc.

Mondi Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Sappi Ltd.

DS Smith Plc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/waste-paper-management-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/