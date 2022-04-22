Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market 2021 Size, Share, SWOT Study and Competitive Landscape to 2030 | The Linde Group, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Size study, By Type (Argon, Carbon dioxide, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Others {Helium, Acetylene}, By Application (Gas metal arc welding, Gas tungsten arc welding, Others {oxy-acetylene welding}), By Storage (Transportation & Distribution Mode, Cylinder & Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid/bulk Distribution), By End Use Industry (Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Construction, Energy, Aerospace, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market is valued approximately USD 2.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/welding-gasshielding-gas-market/QI037
Welding gas or shielding gases are semi-inert or inert gases that are generally used in some welding processes to protect the weld area from oxygen and water vapor. The rising need for gas metal welding as a solvent in the construction and aerospace sector, increasing demand for aluminum, coupled with the potential growth of the energy, metal, and manufacturing industries are the chief driving factors for the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to the Statista, In 2020, the aluminum market was accounted with USD 150 billion in the global market and is projected to reach USD 210 billion by 2027, which is majorly driven by the construction and packaging sector.
Thereby, escalating demand for aluminum is propelling the demand for the welding or shielding gas, which, in turn, bolsters the market demand. However, the environmental impacts of welding gas/shielding gas impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, high demand in the automotive industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stable and strong economy and growing demand by the construction sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing applications of welding gas/shielding gas in the construction, energy, and automotive industries, as well as the growth of the emerging economies such as India and, China, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas market across the Asia-Pacific region.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/welding-gasshielding-gas-market/QI037
Major market players included in this report are:
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
The Linde Group
Praxair, Inc.
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Air Liquide SA
Gulf Cryo
Iwatani Corporation
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
SIG Gases Berhad
Messer Group GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Argon
Carbon dioxide
Oxygen
Hydrogen
Others (Helium, Acetylene)
By Application
Gas metal arc welding
Gas tungsten arc welding
Others (oxy-acetylene welding)
By Storage, Transportation & Distribution Mode
Cylinder & Packaged Gas Distribution
Merchant Liquid/bulk Distribution
By End Use Industry
Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication
Construction
Energy
Aerospace
Others
Directly Purchase the Complete Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/welding-gasshielding-gas-market/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
The Linde Group
Praxair, Inc.
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Air Liquide SA
Gulf Cryo
Iwatani Corporation
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
SIG Gases Berhad
Messer Group GmbH
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/welding-gasshielding-gas-market/QI037
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/