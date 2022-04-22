Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market 2021 Size, Share, SWOT Study and Competitive Landscape to 2030 | The Linde Group, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Size study, By Type (Argon, Carbon dioxide, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Others {Helium, Acetylene}, By Application (Gas metal arc welding, Gas tungsten arc welding, Others {oxy-acetylene welding}), By Storage (Transportation & Distribution Mode, Cylinder & Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid/bulk Distribution), By End Use Industry (Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Construction, Energy, Aerospace, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market is valued approximately USD 2.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Welding gas or shielding gases are semi-inert or inert gases that are generally used in some welding processes to protect the weld area from oxygen and water vapor. The rising need for gas metal welding as a solvent in the construction and aerospace sector, increasing demand for aluminum, coupled with the potential growth of the energy, metal, and manufacturing industries are the chief driving factors for the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to the Statista, In 2020, the aluminum market was accounted with USD 150 billion in the global market and is projected to reach USD 210 billion by 2027, which is majorly driven by the construction and packaging sector.

Thereby, escalating demand for aluminum is propelling the demand for the welding or shielding gas, which, in turn, bolsters the market demand. However, the environmental impacts of welding gas/shielding gas impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, high demand in the automotive industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stable and strong economy and growing demand by the construction sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing applications of welding gas/shielding gas in the construction, energy, and automotive industries, as well as the growth of the emerging economies such as India and, China, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

The Linde Group

Praxair, Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Air Liquide SA

Gulf Cryo

Iwatani Corporation

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

SIG Gases Berhad

Messer Group GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Argon

Carbon dioxide

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Others (Helium, Acetylene)

By Application

Gas metal arc welding

Gas tungsten arc welding

Others (oxy-acetylene welding)

By Storage, Transportation & Distribution Mode

Cylinder & Packaged Gas Distribution

Merchant Liquid/bulk Distribution

By End Use Industry

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Construction

Energy

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

