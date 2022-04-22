Argon Gas Market 2021 In-depth Research Studies on Products and Industry Segmentation by 2030 | Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Iwatani

Global Argon Gas Market Size study, By Mixture (Argon-carbon dioxide, Argon-oxygen, Argon-Helium, Argon-Hydrogen, Others), By Storage & Distribution and Transportation (Cylinder & packaged gas, Merchant liquid/bulk, Tonnage), By Function (Insulation, Illumination, Cooling), By End-Use Industry (Metal manufacturing & fabrication, Chemicals, Energy, Healthcare, Electronics, Food & beverage, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Argon Gas Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Argon is an inert, odorless, and colorless gas that is obtained from the fractional distillation of liquid air. The ubiquitous argon gas presents in its natural form in the type of several elements such as 36Ar, 38Ar, and 40Ar. Argon gas is highly adopted for shielding materials from oxidation during welding because of its inert reactivity property. It is also utilized for the connection of some ferrous and nonferrous alloys. The growing demand for electronic goods, technological developments, and rising application of argon gases across various applications automotive, electronics, lighting, energy, metal fabrication, healthcare, and many others are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe.

For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, the appliances and consumer electronics market reached nearly USD 10.93 billion in India and is likely to increase to USD 21.18 billion by the end of 2025. However, the high cost of transportation due to rising fuel prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the potential development of the chemical industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Argon Gas market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry and rising demand by the food & beverage sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as infrastructural developments, technological advancements, as well as rising industrialization in emerging nations, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Argon Gas market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Iwatani Corporation.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Linde, Advanced Specialty Gases.

Airgas, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

BASF SE

AMCS Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mixture:

Argon-carbon dioxide

Argon-oxygen

Argon-Helium

Argon-Hydrogen

Others

By Storage & Distribution and Transportation:

Cylinder & packaged gas

Merchant liquid/bulk

Tonnage

By Function:

Insulation,

Illumination

Cooling

By End-Use Industry:

Metal manufacturing & fabrication

Chemicals

Energy

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Argon Gas Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

