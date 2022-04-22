Dietary Fibres Market 2021 Size, Share, Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030 | Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion, Kerry

Global Dietary Fibres Market Size study, by Type (Soluble, Insoluble) by Source (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) by Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Dietary Fibers Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Dietary fibre is derived from wholegrain cereals, fruit and vegetables. Fibre consists of the indigestible parts of plants, which passes relatively unchanged through digestion system. Generally dietary fibers are of two types Soluble and insoluble. The main role of fibre is to keep the digestive system healthy. Growing prevalence of obesity and increasing dietary supplement market are key drivers for the growth of Dietary Fibers market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- as of 2021, the global market of dietary supplements is estimated at USD 205 billion and by the year 2028, the dietary supplements market is projected to generate around USD 308 billion.

Also, in March 2021, DSM, a Dutch multinational corporation active in the fields of health, nutrition and materials launched ampli-D, vitamin D supplement for dietary supplements in Australian market. Also, with the increasing health consciousness among the masses and increasing spending on personal care and nutrition, the adoption & demand for Dietary Fibres is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, side effects on certain people can hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Dietary Fibres market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to high disposable income, surging demand for functional food in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as shifting consumer preferences towards healthy eating and growing prevalence of obesity related diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dietary Fibres market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill

DuPont

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Tate & Lyle

Farbest Brands

J. RETTENMAIER & SoHNE GmbH + Co KG

Taiyo International

AGT Food and Ingredients

Batory Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Soluble

Insoluble

By Source:

Cereals & Grains,

Fruits & Vegetables,

Other Crops

By Application:

Functional Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Dietary Fibres Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

