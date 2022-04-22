Anti-seize Compounds Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis 2021-2030 | Anti-seize Technology, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA,

Global Anti-seize Compounds Market Size study, by Grade (Silver Grade, Nickel Grade, Food Grade, Marine Grade, Copper Grade, Regular Grade, Nuclear Grade, Non-metallic Grade, Zinc/Aluminum Grade, Special Purpose Anti-seize Grade) by Container Type (Cans, Cartridge, Drums, Other Containers) by Sales Channel (Offline, Online) by end use industries (Automotive & Transportation, Construction Equipment, Aircraft, Mining Equipment, Food Processing Equipment, Marine, Power Generation, Oil Exploration Equipment, Steel Foundry, Petrochemicals, Textile Equipment, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Anti-seize Compounds Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Anti-seize compounds are mainly used to protect metal parts from seizing, galling, wear, and corrosion, and to prevent metal-to-metal contact. Owing to their special composition, they are suitable for use under static and boundary conditions. Growing automotive, transportation industry & mining and construction sectors are key drivers for the growth of Anti-seize Compounds market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- In May 2021, exports of mica, coal & other ores, and minerals, including processed minerals, estimated at USD 0.38 billion an increase of over USD 0.16 billion in comparison with USD 0.22 billion in May 2020.

Also as per IBEF, in August 2019, the government of India has allowed 100 per cent foreign investment in coal mining and contract manufacturing. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing Construction sector in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Anti-seize Compounds is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, strengthen government mandates regarding use of metallic Anti-seize compounds and volatile crude oil prices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Anti-seize Compounds Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing automotive and construction sector in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as abundance of raw materials and availability of cheap labour in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anti-seize Compounds market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Anti-seize Technology

Henkel AG & Company,

KGaA,

Permatex, Inc.,

DuPont,

Bostik,

SAF-T-LOK International Corporation,

FUCHS,

Calumet Specialty Products Partners,

3M Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Silver Grade

Nickel Grade

Food Grade

Marine Grade

Copper Grade

Regular Grade

Nuclear Grade

Non-metallic Grade

Zinc/Aluminum Grade

Special Purpose Anti-seize Grade

By Container Type:

Cans

Cartridges

Drums

Other Containers

By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

By End Use Industries:

Automotive & Transportation

Construction Equipment

Aircraft

Mining Equipment

Food Processing Equipment

Marine

Power Generation

Oil Exploration Equipment

Steel Foundry

Petrochemicals

Textile Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Anti-seize Compounds Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

