In-mold Labels Market : Size, Share, Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030 | CCL Industries, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Global In-mold Labels Market Size study, by Process (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Thermoforming) by Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Barrier, Paper & Others) by Printing Method (Gravure, Flexo, Offset, Screen, Digital, Others) by end use industries (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Domestic Care, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global In-mold Labels Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
In mold labeling”” (IML) is directly derived from the technique a preprinted polypropylene (PP) label is placed in a mold that has the shape of the end product, e.g., the shape of a butter tub. Then the molten PP is added to the mold, fuses with the label and -while curing- takes the shape of the mold. Growing pharmaceuticals industry and rising e-commerce sector are key drivers for the growth of In-mold Labels market. For instance, according to global e-commerce sales jumped to USD 26.7 trillion in 2019, witnessing a growth rate of over 4% from the year 2018. Also, the UK also saw a spike in online transactions over the same period, from 15.8 to 23.3 per cent, in China (from 20.7 to 24.9 per cent), in the US (11 to 14 per cent), in Australia (6.3 to 9.4 per cent), Singapore (5.9 to 11.7 per cent) and Canada (3.6 to 6.2 per cent).
Also, with growing food and beverages industry and increasing demand for eco-labels for the packaging, the adoption & demand for In-mold Labels is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, challenges witnessed by end use industries amid COVID-19 pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global In-mold Labels market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of well-established food and pharmaceutical infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing e-commerce sector and rising pharmaceuticals industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the In-mold Labels market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
CCL Industries, Inc.
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
Coveris Holding S.A
Avery Dennison Corp.
Multicolor Corporation
Fuji Seal International Inc.
Huhtamaki Oyj
Korsini Ambalaj San. Tic. A.S.
Walle Corporation
Duratech Industries Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Process:
Blow Molding
Injection Molding
Thermoforming
By Material:
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyethylene (PE)
Barrier
Paper & Others
By Printing Method:
Gravure
Flexo
Offset
Screen
Digital
Others
By End Use Industries:
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Domestic Care
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global In-mold Labels Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
