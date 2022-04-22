Metal Powder Market Drivers and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2021-2030 | llegheny Technologies Incorporated, American Axle & Manufacturing

Global Metal Powder Market Size study, By Metal form (Scrap/Recycled metals, Ore/Pure metal), By Type (Ferrous, Non-ferrous, Others), By Production Method (Physical, Chemical, Mechanical), By Compaction Technique (Cold compaction, Hot compaction), By Application (Transportation & logistics, Industrial, Construction, Electrical & electronics, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Metal Powder Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Metal powder is a metal that has been shattered into a powder type that is available in residue form which includes nickel powder, aluminum powder, copper powder, iron powder, and many more. This powder is used in the process of filling plastics, thermal spraying, and manufacturing sintered parts among others. The growing demand from the automobile and construction sector, technological developments in the metal powder industry, and rising application of the metal powder in applications such as healthcare, firearms, electronics, industrial and many others are the chief factors that may surge the market demand around the world.

For instance, in July 2019, Hogans AB established to develop the company’s metal powder manufacture facility in USA, that aims to accumulate a few production abilities to support additive manufacturing along with further technologies. However, the high initial capital investment required impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, powder metallurgy being recognized as green technology and is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Metal Powder market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the emergence of novel technologies in the metal power industry, and the growth of the manufacturing sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing production of automotive components, as well as rising FDI investments in the electrical & electronics sector, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Powder market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

llegheny Technologies Incorporated

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

American Chemet Corp.

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Daido Steel Co, Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Company

Diamet Corporation

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Metal form offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Metal form:

Scrap/Recycled metals

Ore/Pure metal

By Type:

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Others

By Production Method:

Physical

Chemical

Mechanical

By Compaction Technique:

Cold compaction

Hot compaction

By Application:

Transportation & logistics

Industrial

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Metal Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

