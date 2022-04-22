Next Generation Packaging Market Projections and Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2021-2030

Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size study, by Packaging Type (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging) by end use industries (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Logistics & Supply Chain, Others (Automotive & Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Gl

obal Next Generation Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-packaging-market/QI037

Next Generation packaging is aggregation of three types of packaging, namely active packaging (includes antimicrobials, gas scavengers, emitters, and others), intelligent packaging (includes sensors, indicators, and tags) and modified atmosphere packaging. Growing food and beverages sector and rapid technological advancements in packaging are key drivers for the growth of Next Generation Packaging market. For instance, in March 2021, Pizza Hut launched augmented reality pizza boxes. The boxes feature QR codes which, when scanned on a smartphone will allow customers to play Pac-Man game. Also in March 2021, White Castle (American regional hamburger restaurant chain) partnered with Coca-Cola (American multinational beverage corporation) to celebrate the White Castles’s 100th birthday with a set of collectible cups that come to life via augmented reality (AR). Customers who visit a special microsite in a mobile browser can scan the comic book artwork on the cups with a smartphone camera to see the AR content. Also, in September 2021 StePac has launched recyclable top-seal solutions for trays or containers for packaging of fresh produce.

The easy-peel’ film structures have been designed by Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) condensation control technology. The built-in modified atmosphere properties help prolong the storage and shelf life of product such as summer fruits, freshly cut fruits and vegetables. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing e-commerce industry in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Next Generation Packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs of Next Generation Packaging solutions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Next Generation Packaging market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing technological advancements and presence of leading players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food & beverages industry and rising e-commerce industry in emerging countries of the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Next Generation Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-packaging-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor Limited

WestRock Company (Formerly MeadWestvaco Corporation),

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Bemis Company, Inc.,

MULTIVAC,

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Active Packaging Ltd.

ULMA Packaging

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type:

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By End Use Industries:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Logistics & Supply Chain

Others (Automotive & Industrial)

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Next Generation Packaging Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-packaging-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Next Generation Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Limited

WestRock Company (Formerly MeadWestvaco Corporation),

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Bemis Company, Inc.,

MULTIVAC,

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Active Packaging Ltd.

ULMA Packaging

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-packaging-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/