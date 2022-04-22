Packaging Suction Cups Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Forecast 2021-2030 | Adams Manufacturing, All-Vac Industries, ANVER Corp.

Global Packaging Suction Cups Market Size study, by Product Type (Flat , Bellows) by Material (Polyurethane, Nitrile Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Silicone, Others) by Diameter (Up To 10 mm, 10-30 mm, 31-50 mm, Above 50 mm) by Application (Canning, Bottling, Cartoning and Bagging, Filling, Labelling, Tray Making, Others) by end use industries (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Electricals, Logistics & Transportation, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Packaging Suction Cups Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Vacuum cups, or suction cups, are widely used as grippers in automated handling of products during packaging and filling operations. Suction cups helps in holding and moving of a wide range of products like bottles and bags to packaged foods to pipes and glass windows etc. Growing Cosmetics & Wellness industry and rising R&D and new product launches by leading market players are key drivers for the growth of Packaging Suction Cups market. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe (the European trade association for the cosmetics and personal care industry)- the European cosmetics and personal care market is the largest market for cosmetic products in the world and valued at USD 86.6 billion in the year 2020. The largest national markets for cosmetics and personal care products within Europe are Germany (USD 15.8 billion), France (USD 13 billion), the UK (USD 11.0 billion), Italy (USD 10.9 billion), Spain (USD 7.23 billion) and Poland (USD 4.2 billion).

In December 2020, PIAB (Sweden based, global provider of gripping, lifting, and moving solutions) launched piGRIP suction cups the suction cups come with multiple diameter ranges for all types of picking applications. The piGRIP suctions cup can pick both sturdy plastic bags and pouches filled with dry or wet substances. piGRIP can also lift thin plastic bags. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and rising automation of packaging machinery, the adoption & demand for Packaging Suction Cups is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, supply chain disruption due to pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Packaging Suction Cups market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of market players, easy access to advanced technology, and growing rate of automation in the industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing growing automation in packaging and manufacturing sectors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Packaging Suction Cups market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adams Manufacturing

All-Vac Industries

ANVER Corp.

COVAL

Schmalz

Piab AB

VacMotion Inc

Vi-Cas Manufacturing Company

William B. Rudow, Inc.

VMECA Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Flat

Bellows

By Material:

Polyurethane

Nitrile Rubber

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Silicone

Others

By Diameter:

Up To 10 mm

10-30 mm

31-50 mm

Above 50 mm

By Application:

Canning

Bottling

Cartoning and Bagging

Filling

Labeling

Tray Making

Others

By End Use Industries:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & Electricals

Logistics & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

