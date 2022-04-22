Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis 2021-2030 | Altana, Chase, CHT Group

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Size study, by Material (Acrylic, Silicone, Parylene, Epoxy, Polyurethane) by Component (ECU, PCB, Sensors, Battery Casing, LED, Infotainment System) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) by EV Type (BEV, PHEV/HEV) by Application Method (Brush Coating, Dipping, Spray Coating, Selective Coating, Vapor Deposition) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Automotive Conformal Coatings is a type of protective dielectric layer applied on PCBs assembly to protect them from moisture, dust, spray, salt spray, fungus, and corrosion caused by harsh environments. The market of electronic vehicle is increasing which in turn propel the market of automotive conformal coatings for the forecasted period. For instance, as per IEA, in 2020 there were more than 10 million electric cars were on the road. Furthermore, increase in number of charging stations the demand for EV test equipment is growing. For instance, in 2020, tesla has more than 1,533 charging stations and more than 13,000 individual chargers worldwide.

Also, with the increasing technological advancement in conformal coating, the adoption & demand for Automotive Conformal Coatings is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rise in the miniaturization of PCBs affecting the usage of conformal coatings impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive Conformal Coatings market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing electronics installation in vehicles to operate safely and strong base of electronic components manufacturers and increase in government focus on mandating safety and increasing demand for comfort features in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, and innovative government policies for EV vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Conformal Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altana

Chase Corp

CHT Group

Comelec SA

Conins Pune

CSL Silicones Inc.

Dawn Tech

Dow

Dymax

Electrolube

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Acrylic

Silicone

Parylene

Epoxy

Polyurethane

By Component:

ECU

PCB

Sensors

Battery Casing

LED

Infotainment System

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By EV Type:

BEV

PHEV/HEV

By Application Method:

Brush Coating

Dipping

Spray Coating

Selective Coating

Vapor Deposition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

