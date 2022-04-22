Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis 2021-2030 | Altana, Chase, CHT Group

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Size study, by Material (Acrylic, Silicone, Parylene, Epoxy, Polyurethane) by Component (ECU, PCB, Sensors, Battery Casing, LED, Infotainment System) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) by EV Type (BEV, PHEV/HEV) by Application Method (Brush Coating, Dipping, Spray Coating, Selective Coating, Vapor Deposition) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Automotive Conformal Coatings is a type of protective dielectric layer applied on PCBs assembly to protect them from moisture, dust, spray, salt spray, fungus, and corrosion caused by harsh environments. The market of electronic vehicle is increasing which in turn propel the market of automotive conformal coatings for the forecasted period. For instance, as per IEA, in 2020 there were more than 10 million electric cars were on the road. Furthermore, increase in number of charging stations the demand for EV test equipment is growing. For instance, in 2020, tesla has more than 1,533 charging stations and more than 13,000 individual chargers worldwide.
Also, with the increasing technological advancement in conformal coating, the adoption & demand for Automotive Conformal Coatings is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rise in the miniaturization of PCBs affecting the usage of conformal coatings impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Automotive Conformal Coatings market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing electronics installation in vehicles to operate safely and strong base of electronic components manufacturers and increase in government focus on mandating safety and increasing demand for comfort features in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, and innovative government policies for EV vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Conformal Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Altana
Chase Corp
CHT Group
Comelec SA
Conins Pune
CSL Silicones Inc.
Dawn Tech
Dow
Dymax
Electrolube
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Acrylic
Silicone
Parylene
Epoxy
Polyurethane
By Component:
ECU
PCB
Sensors
Battery Casing
LED
Infotainment System
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By EV Type:
BEV
PHEV/HEV
By Application Method:
Brush Coating
Dipping
Spray Coating
Selective Coating
Vapor Deposition
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
