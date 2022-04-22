Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

LINE announces NFT platform for Taiwan 'DOSI'

Company to hire new engineers for the project

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/22 18:11
LINE App. (Flickr, Bhupinder Nayyar photo)

LINE App. (Flickr, Bhupinder Nayyar photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Messaging app LINE announced Friday (April 22) that it is building out a new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform for Taiwan’s ecosystem — DOSI.

The company expects the platform will be up and running later in the year and in order to deliver on the project, LINE will also recruit a blockchain technical team, according to a CNA report. The company will be hiring front-end engineers and server-side developers to build out the broader ecosystem of DOSI.

Chen Hong-chia (長陳鴻) Chief Technology Officer of LINE Taiwan, said Taiwan has the largest R&D engineering team in all of LINE’s overseas markets. It will now take this further into blockchain tech by setting up a R&D team through its blockchain subsidiary, LINE NEXT, he said.

LINE also announced a company-wide recruitment drive. It will hold the 4th LINE Developers Recruitment Day on May 27, with more than 100 engineering vacancies available.
LINE
NFT
platform
engineers
messaging app

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-based designer Daniel Wong's NFTs to come with access to private clubs
Taiwan-based designer Daniel Wong's NFTs to come with access to private clubs
2022/04/19 18:50
Taiwan's Hsinchu light rail expected to open in 2033
Taiwan's Hsinchu light rail expected to open in 2033
2022/04/13 17:07
Number of hikers allowed on Taiwan’s Mianyue Line trail cut dramatically
Number of hikers allowed on Taiwan’s Mianyue Line trail cut dramatically
2022/04/12 19:52
Donors to Taiwan MOFA’s support Ukraine fund get free NFT
Donors to Taiwan MOFA’s support Ukraine fund get free NFT
2022/04/03 15:47
Taiwanese-American makes mark at world’s 1st voice moderation startup
Taiwanese-American makes mark at world’s 1st voice moderation startup
2022/04/01 09:36

Updated : 2022-04-22 18:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing