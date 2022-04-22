Taiwan company hawks fish farm water as health drink

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fish farmer and owner of a biochemical product firm has been charged with violating health regulations after it was found he took water from his fish ponds and packaged it as an expensive cure-all health drink.

The Taichung Office of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau received a tip that a fish farm operator had set up a "biotechnology company" in Taichung City that from 2019 to 2021 sold products on the internet claiming that its product contained “marine active small molecule peptides," according to BCC News. It was claimed the bottled beverage lowered blood pressure, cholesterol, enhanced immune function, improved diabetes, and cured Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and strokes.

One 250 ml bottle sold for NT2,500 each. However, an investigation revealed the main suspect, a man surnamed (郭), used pond water in which he raised grouper. He would "filter" the water and then bottle and package the liquid for sale.

Members of the public complained to the authorities they had spent tens of thousands of Taiwan dollars on buying the drinks because their relatives were suffering from cancer. After drinking the beverages, their family member's condition not only did not improve, but worsened, with symptoms such as swelling, dizziness, and high levels of protein in their urine.

When investigators inspected Kuo's facilities they found the water had been bottled and sold without being sterilized. Officers seized 8.3 tons of aquaculture water and more than 7,000 bottles of products.



