Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan company hawks fish farm water as health drink

Company owner sold the grouper pond water for NT$2,500 per bottle

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/22 18:06
(Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taichung Office photos)

(Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taichung Office photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fish farmer and owner of a biochemical product firm has been charged with violating health regulations after it was found he took water from his fish ponds and packaged it as an expensive cure-all health drink.

The Taichung Office of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau received a tip that a fish farm operator had set up a "biotechnology company" in Taichung City that from 2019 to 2021 sold products on the internet claiming that its product contained “marine active small molecule peptides," according to BCC News. It was claimed the bottled beverage lowered blood pressure, cholesterol, enhanced immune function, improved diabetes, and cured Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and strokes.

One 250 ml bottle sold for NT2,500 each. However, an investigation revealed the main suspect, a man surnamed (郭), used pond water in which he raised grouper. He would "filter" the water and then bottle and package the liquid for sale.

Members of the public complained to the authorities they had spent tens of thousands of Taiwan dollars on buying the drinks because their relatives were suffering from cancer. After drinking the beverages, their family member's condition not only did not improve, but worsened, with symptoms such as swelling, dizziness, and high levels of protein in their urine.

When investigators inspected Kuo's facilities they found the water had been bottled and sold without being sterilized. Officers seized 8.3 tons of aquaculture water and more than 7,000 bottles of products.

Taiwan company hawks fish farm water as health drink
(Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taichung Office photo)

Taiwan company hawks fish farm water as health drink
(Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taichung Office photo)
fish farming
fake cures
food scandal
beverage

RELATED ARTICLES

Heineken Taiwan pop-up museum features immersive experience
Heineken Taiwan pop-up museum features immersive experience
2022/04/13 19:20
Taiwan approves 2,400 migrant agricultural workers
Taiwan approves 2,400 migrant agricultural workers
2022/03/14 19:20
Taiwan's Sharetea hands out generous year-end bonuses
Taiwan's Sharetea hands out generous year-end bonuses
2022/01/10 15:40
China slaps import ban on live grouper fish from 2 Taiwan farms
China slaps import ban on live grouper fish from 2 Taiwan farms
2022/01/07 15:45
NCKU develops award-winning ‘Fish breeding intelligent production system’
NCKU develops award-winning ‘Fish breeding intelligent production system’
2021/11/11 10:56

Updated : 2022-04-22 18:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing