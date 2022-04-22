Opioids Market Analysis By Covid-19 Impact on Top Players – Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Global Opioids Market Key Highlights:

Top Key Players of Opioids Industry:

Pfizer Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Allergan, Plc

GlaxoSmithKline

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Segment Covered in the Opioids Market Report:

Global opioids market segmentation;

By drug class:

Agonist

Codeine

Fentanyl

Meperidine

Methadone

Morphine

Hydrocodone

Diphenoxylate

Hydromorphone

Methylphenidate

Oxycodone

Oxymorphone

Antagonist

Buprenorphine

Naloxone

Naltrexone

Methylnaltrexone

Nalbuphine

By therapeutic application:

Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain

Migraine

Back Pain

Osteoarthritis Pain

Cancer Pain

Others

Diarrhea Treatment

Cough Treatment

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Opioids market.

Chapter 1, explains the Opioids introduction, product scope, market outlook, opportunities in the Opioids industry, risk and driving force.

Chapter 2, to study the top manufacturers of Opioids, with their sales, revenue, and cost of Opioids, in 2019-2028.

Chapter 3, shows the competitive scenario across the top players, with their sales, revenue, and Opioids market share in 2019-2028.

Chapter 4, to represent the global Opioids market by regions, with their sales, revenue and share of Opioids, for each region.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, to study the Opioids market by countries, by type, by application, by manufacturers, and so on, with their sales, revenue and Opioids market share by major countries in the particular regions.

Chapter 10 and 11, represents the Opioids market by type and application, with sales Opioids market share and growth ratio by type, application.

Chapter 12, Opioids market foresight, regional analysis, Opioids type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019-2028.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to explain Opioids sales channels, suppliers, dealers, traders, Opioids research discoveries and conclusion, appendix and information source.

Detailed TOC available

Key Geographical Regions For Opioids Market:

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Opioids Market Research Scope:

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

Actual Year: 2022

Historical Data Available for: 2015-2021

