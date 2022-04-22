Japan’s Diplomatic Bluebook backs Taiwan case for WHA observer status

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest edition of Japan’s Diplomatic Bluebook expresses support for Taiwan’s campaign to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, reports said Friday (April 22).

The document, published annually by the Foreign Ministry since 1957, also describes Taiwan as an “important partner,” the Liberty Times reported. The mentions came as Taiwan was launching its campaign to attend the May 22-28 WHA — which China opposes.

According to Japanese media reports, the Bluebook reiterated past assertions that Taiwan was a friend and the global healthcare map should not show any empty spaces.

The document also cautioned the military balance across the Taiwan Strait was shifting in China’s favor, and the communist country was intensifying its military actions in the region. The frequent incursions by Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) were quoted as an example.