Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan’s Diplomatic Bluebook backs Taiwan case for WHA observer status

Tokyo names Taiwan as 'important partner,' says global healthcare map should not have empty spaces

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/22 16:06
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. 

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest edition of Japan’s Diplomatic Bluebook expresses support for Taiwan’s campaign to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, reports said Friday (April 22).

The document, published annually by the Foreign Ministry since 1957, also describes Taiwan as an “important partner,” the Liberty Times reported. The mentions came as Taiwan was launching its campaign to attend the May 22-28 WHA — which China opposes.

According to Japanese media reports, the Bluebook reiterated past assertions that Taiwan was a friend and the global healthcare map should not show any empty spaces.

The document also cautioned the military balance across the Taiwan Strait was shifting in China’s favor, and the communist country was intensifying its military actions in the region. The frequent incursions by Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) were quoted as an example.
Japan
Taiwan-Japan relations
Diplomatic Bluebook
World Health Assembly
WHA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan launches campaign to attend WHA as observer in May
Taiwan launches campaign to attend WHA as observer in May
2022/04/21 16:46
World Medical Association asks WHA to open up for Taiwan
World Medical Association asks WHA to open up for Taiwan
2022/04/21 12:00
Taiwan’s TSMC starts construction for new chip fab in Japan this week
Taiwan’s TSMC starts construction for new chip fab in Japan this week
2022/04/20 11:55
Taiwanese residents call on Canada to support Taiwan's CPTPP, WHA bids
Taiwanese residents call on Canada to support Taiwan's CPTPP, WHA bids
2022/04/19 16:48
Taiwanese atemoyas reach Singapore amid promotional effort
Taiwanese atemoyas reach Singapore amid promotional effort
2022/04/19 12:04