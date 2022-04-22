Alexa
North Coast Fashion Art Festival features Taiwan's knitting queen Giogia Pan

Fashion designers turn Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf into runways

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/22 15:59
Giogia Pan presents her latest collection at North Coast Fashion Art Festival. (Facebook photo, Giogia Pan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The North Coast Fashion Art Festival will feature shows by the “queen of knitting” Giogia Pan (潘怡良) at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf on Saturday (April. 23).

The two-month, annual art event started April 1 and the fashion show by curator Pan (founder of fashion brand Syzygy), Gao Yuan-long (高元龍), and Chan Tsung-yu (詹宗佑), will take place at Tamsui Lover's Bridge at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be accompanied by Yoshi Yen (顏佑庭) and Chanel Wang’s (王敏淳) live music performances.

Pan’s latest collection was inspired by the Chinese philosophy “wuji,” meaning limitless, and debuted at Taipei Fashion Week in March. She looked at the circle of life with a modern approach and delivered the idea through elegant high couture.

Additionally, textile and clothing department students at Fu Jen Catholic University will display their autumn-winter 2022 collections at Fuji fishing port until May 31, after presenting on Saturday.

By scanning a QR code at the port, visitors can bring the runway shows back to life, virtually, with their phones and also enjoy fresh seafood discounts, according to the organizer, New Taipei City government.
