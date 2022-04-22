Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/22 14:49
Pope Francis on his popemobile drives through the crowd of faithful at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the ...
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron arrives at a campaign rally, Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Far-right...
PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Marseille, at the Par...
Yehor, 7, holds a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Witnesses said multipl...
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, cries while holding the coffin of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers last March 30 in Bucha, during his f...
A woman reacts next to the body of a 15-year-old boy killed during a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana...
Three dug graves are ready for the next funerals at the cemetery in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Emili...
A woman lights a fire by a relative's grave in a cemetery during Orthodox Palm Sunday memorial for the departed in Herasti, southern Romania, Saturday...
The bodies of four people who died during the Russian occupation await burial during funerals in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Wednesday, April 20,...
Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. ...
Centrist presidential candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron wears boxing gloves as he campaigns in the Auguste Delaune stadium Thursday, Apri...
People gather around Easter bonfires at the beach of the Baltic Sea in Niendorf, Germany, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
An injured man smokes following a Russian bombing of a factory in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Russian forces attacked ...
A view of an installation part of "We Walked the Earth" by artist Uffe Isolotto at Denmark's pavilion during the 59th Biennale of Arts exhibition in V...

APRIL 15 – APRIL 21

As Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week dominating the news, France was preparing for the presidential runoff election on April 24 where far-right leader Marine Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron. Easter celebrations took place in many countries and the 59th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice was held.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Zagreb Photographer Darko Bandic.

