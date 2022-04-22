Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Drivers, Size, Share and Key Players 2021-2030 | Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service, Tempack Amerisourcebergen

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size study, by Type (Active Systems, Passive Systems) by Usability (Single, Reuse) by Revenue Type (Products, Services) by Product (Insulated shippers, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants, Others) by End User (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions is a type of packaging solution which is widely used as it helps to enable transportation of any size of the temperature sensitive shipment. The increasing demand of biopharmaceuticals due to COVID-19 has led the adoption of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions across the forecast period. For instance, as per the Our World in Data, in 2020, there were about 5% of the overall population have received at least one dose of the vaccine which is very less. So, the demand of the temperature-controlled packaging solution is increasing.

Also, with the increase in emergence of new technology and increasing usage of transport medicine, the adoption & demand for Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, strict rules and regulations formulated by the government impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high presence of global pharma and biopharma industry in the region and increase in demand temperature-controlled packaging within the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, and increasing sale of pharmaceutical products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deutsche Post AG

United Parcel Service

Tempack Amerisourcebergen Corporation

Va-Q-Tec AG

Ds Smith

Biotempak

Inmark Temperature Controlled Packaging

APEX Packaging Corporation

Blue Dart Express

Kryotec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Active Systems

Passive Systems

By Usability:

Single

Reuse

By Revenue Type:

Products

Services

By Product:

Insulated shippers

Insulated Containers

Refrigerants

Others

By End User:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

