Epoxy Resins Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis

The Japan Epoxy Resins market held a market value of USD 193.7 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 226.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.3% over the projected period. In 2020, around 112 kilo tons of epoxy resin was sold.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Epoxy Resins.

Epoxy resin is a flexible thermosetting resin produced by copolymerization of an epoxide with another compound which has 2 hydroxyl groups and used in adhesives and coatings. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increase in demand for lightweight composites and infrastructural development.

Despite these driving factors, the characteristics disadvantages over alternatives and volatility of raw material prices are estimated to negatively hamper market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth owing to supply chain disruptions and closure of manufacturing facilities.

Growth Influencers:

Infrastructural development

Adoption of epoxy resins is increasing in infrastructural development owing to its various applications. These applications include binder in cement & mortars, non-skid coatings, general-purpose adhesives, rigid foams, industrial coatings, solidifying sandy surfaces in oil drilling, fiber-reinforced plastics, and potting & encapsulating media, among others. Therefore, high use in infrastructural development is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Epoxy Resins market is segmented into type, form, application, and end user.

By Type,

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Glycidyl amine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Others

The DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) segment is estimated to hold the largest value share of about 69% owing to its various industrial applications, such as adhesives, coatings, paints, and structural applications. The Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 3.1% owing to its better chemical resistance as compared to other epoxy resin types.

By Form,

Liquid

Solid

Solution

The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to its high usage in various applications. The solid segment is estimated to account for a market volume of around 27.5 kilo tons.

By Application,

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Encapsulation

Others

The paints and coating segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to high use of epoxy resin for production of paints and coatings. Adhesives and sealants segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of about 2.3%. Encapsulation segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume of about 21.1 kilo tons by 2027.

By End User,

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Marine

Wind Power

Others

The building and construction segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 29% owing to increasing demand of epoxy resins in this industry. Aerospace sector is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to lightweight nature of epoxy resins. The wind power segment is anticipated to cross a market volume size of about 16.1 kilo tons by 2026.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan Epoxy Resins market include The 3M Company, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Cytec Solvay Industries, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Huntsman International LLC, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, Jubail Chemical Industries, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., MPM Holdings, Olin Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Sika AG, Hitachi Automotive Sys, Toray International Inc., Dic Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

The major 10 players in the market are expected to hold around 76% share of the market. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2021, Huntsman Corporation acquired Gabriel Performance Products for strengthening its position in the business of specialty additives and epoxy curing agents for adhesives, coatings, composite, and sealants end-markets.

The Japan Epoxy Resins market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Epoxy Resins market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Application Analysis Top customers in Japan, by Application

End User Analysis Top customers in Japan, by End User

The Japan Epoxy Resins market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan Epoxy Resins Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan Epoxy Resins Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan Epoxy Resins Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan Epoxy Resins Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan Epoxy Resins Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan Epoxy Resins Market?

