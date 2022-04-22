Gas Mixtures Market Size, Share : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030 | Praxair, Air Liquide S.A., The Linde Group

Global Gas Mixtures Market Size study, By Mixtures (Oxygen Mixtures, Nitrogen Mixtures, Carbon Dioxide Mixtures, Argon Mixtures, Hydrogen Mixtures, Specialty Gas Mixtures), By Storage, Distribution, and Transportation (Cylinder & Packaged Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution), By Manufacturing Process (Air Separation Technology, Hydrogen Production Technology, Others {Pressure Swing Adsorption}), By End-Use Industry (Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Chemicals, Medical & Healthcare, Electronics, Food & beverage, Others {Glass, Energy, and Oil & Gas}), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Gas Mixtures Market is valued approximately USD 38.72 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.46% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Gas Mixtures are is manufactured either by mixing two or more pure gases or can be provided as premixed products in different containers. The key applications include food & beverage, medical, electronics, and so on. Among them, food gas mixtures play a considerable role that used to prevent the deterioration of packaged food by replacing the air in the package with a protective gas mixture. Thus, the increased utility in the packaged food industry in the form of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) gas blend will create huge demand for gas mixture markets all over the world. For instance, as per the Food Export Association (FAO), the United States and China are the leading countries in the packaged food industry, and Japan is the third-leading packaged food market in the world. Japan’s packaged food industry has been estimated at around USD 182.1 billion in 2019, representing a growth of about 3.3% and USD 5.7 billion since 2015.

In addition, the utilization of gas mixtures such as hydrogen mixtures, carbon dioxide mixtures, and oxygen mixtures are broadly used in the metal manufacturing & fabrication industry to facilitate better metal transfer in gas metal arc welding. This application is also anticipated to bolsters the demand for gas mixtures in the approaching years. However, stringent regulations and restrictions by the regulatory impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, high demand in the chemical industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Gas Mixtures Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing oil & gas manufacturing industries, high presence of industrial base coupled with major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing demand for industrial gases, along with high technology development in oil & gas mixture technology, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gas Mixtures market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Praxair Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

The Linde Group

Messer Group GmbH

Airgas Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

Welsco, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mixtures:

Oxygen Mixtures

Nitrogen Mixtures

Carbon Dioxide Mixtures

Argon Mixtures

Hydrogen Mixtures

Specialty Gas Mixtures

By Storage, Distribution, and Transportation:

Cylinder & Packaged Distribution

Merchant Liquid Distribution

Tonnage Distribution

By Manufacturing Process:

Air Separation Technology

Hydrogen Production Technology

Others (Pressure Swing Adsorption)

By End-Use Industry:

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Chemicals

Medical & Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others (Glass, Energy, and Oil & Gas)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Gas Mixtures Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

